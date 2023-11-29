The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-3, 0-0 Horizon League) are 7.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-6, 0-0 Horizon League) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Calihan Hall. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is set at 147.5 for the matchup.

Detroit Mercy vs. Oakland Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Calihan Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oakland -7.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans Betting Records & Stats

Detroit Mercy has combined with its opponent to score more than 147.5 points in four of six games this season.

Detroit Mercy has a 144.3-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 3.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

Detroit Mercy are 1-5-0 against the spread this year.

Detroit Mercy has been underdogs in four games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

The Titans have not won as an underdog of +275 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit Mercy has a 26.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit Mercy vs. Oakland Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oakland 4 57.1% 73.4 136.9 72.3 153.1 147.4 Detroit Mercy 4 66.7% 63.5 136.9 80.8 153.1 146.3

Additional Detroit Mercy Insights & Trends

Against the spread in Horizon League play, the Golden Grizzlies were 11-10-0 last season.

The Titans put up an average of 63.5 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 72.3 the Golden Grizzlies give up to opponents.

Detroit Mercy vs. Oakland Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oakland 7-0-0 0-0 4-3-0 Detroit Mercy 1-5-0 1-3 3-3-0

Detroit Mercy vs. Oakland Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oakland Detroit Mercy 8-6 Home Record 9-5 5-10 Away Record 5-13 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.1 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

