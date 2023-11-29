Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Eaton County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Eaton County, Michigan today, we've got what you need here.
Eaton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bellevue High School at Phoenix High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Maple Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Vermontville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
