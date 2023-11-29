Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Houghton County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Houghton County, Michigan, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Houghton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ewen-Trout Creek High School at Houghton High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Houghton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
