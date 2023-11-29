Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ingham County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Ingham County, Michigan, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ingham County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Waverly High School at University Prep High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.