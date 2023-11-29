Jaden Ivey's Detroit Pistons match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 126-107 loss to the Wizards (his previous action) Ivey produced 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Now let's break down Ivey's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jaden Ivey Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 15.5 12.7 Rebounds 3.5 2.9 Assists 4.5 3.2 PRA -- 18.8 PR -- 15.6 3PM 1.5 1.2



Jaden Ivey Insights vs. the Lakers

Ivey is responsible for taking 7.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.9 per game.

He's made 1.2 threes per game, or 8.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Ivey's Pistons average 103 possessions per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 102.7 possessions per contest.

The Lakers are the 17th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 113.7 points per game.

Conceding 44.7 rebounds per game, the Lakers are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA.

Giving up 26.7 assists per game, the Lakers are the 21st-ranked team in the league.

The Lakers concede 14 made 3-pointers per contest, 26th-ranked in the league.

Jaden Ivey vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/11/2022 25 16 1 2 1 1 1 11/18/2022 34 17 4 5 1 1 0

