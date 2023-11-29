Should you wager on Klim Kostin to light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings and the New York Rangers meet up on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Klim Kostin score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Kostin stats and insights

In one of 16 games this season, Kostin scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Rangers this season, and has scored one goal.

Kostin has no points on the power play.

Kostin's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 49 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Kostin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:15 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:04 Away W 5-2 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:59 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 8:04 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:46 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 10:15 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 5:01 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 6:19 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:59 Away W 4-3 OT

Red Wings vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

