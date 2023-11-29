Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Leelanau County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Leelanau County, Michigan? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Leelanau County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Leland High School at Forest Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Fife Lake, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
