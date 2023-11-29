Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macomb County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Macomb County, Michigan today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Macomb County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Warren Woods-Tower High School at Eisenhower High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Shelby Township, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Utica High School at Port Huron Northern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Port Huron, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Huron High School at Memphis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Memphis, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
