Wednesday's contest that pits the Michigan Wolverines (5-1) versus the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-6) at Crisler Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-55 in favor of Michigan, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Wolverines are coming off of an 80-44 win over Eastern Michigan in their last outing on Friday.

Michigan vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Michigan vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 84, SIU-Edwardsville 55

Michigan Schedule Analysis

The Wolverines took down the Middle Tennessee Raiders (No. 84-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 63-49 win on November 18 -- their signature win of the season.

Michigan has one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 20th-most in the country. But it also has one Quadrant 2 loss, tied for the 44th-most.

The Wolverines have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (two).

Michigan 2023-24 Best Wins

63-49 over Middle Tennessee (No. 84) on November 18

80-61 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 89) on November 6

70-52 over South Dakota (No. 115) on November 19

80-39 at home over Oakland (No. 184) on November 14

80-44 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 325) on November 24

Michigan Leaders

Laila Phelia: 17.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.2 BLK, 36 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

17.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.2 BLK, 36 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32) Taylor Williams: 7.3 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 STL, 41.3 FG%

7.3 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 STL, 41.3 FG% Jordan Hobbs: 8.2 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

8.2 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Lauren Hansen: 8.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.5 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

8.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.5 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29) Cameron Williams: 7.5 PTS, 57.1 FG%

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines outscore opponents by 19.5 points per game (scoring 70.3 points per game to rank 125th in college basketball while allowing 50.8 per outing to rank 17th in college basketball) and have a +117 scoring differential overall.

