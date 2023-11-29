Will Moritz Seider Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 29?
Can we expect Moritz Seider scoring a goal when the Detroit Red Wings face off with the New York Rangers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Seider stats and insights
- In two of 20 games this season, Seider has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus six assists.
- He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 49 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.
Seider recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|24:33
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|20:40
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|23:47
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|29:53
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:09
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:39
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:16
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|19:49
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|23:00
|Home
|L 2-0
Red Wings vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
