The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-3, 0-0 Horizon League) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-6, 0-0 Horizon League) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Calihan Hall. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Oakland vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Oakland Stats Insights

The Golden Grizzlies make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is five percentage points lower than the Titans have allowed to their opponents (49.9%).

Oakland has a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.9% from the field.

The Golden Grizzlies are the 230th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Titans rank 352nd.

The Golden Grizzlies put up 73.4 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 80.8 the Titans allow.

Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Oakland posted 8.5 more points per game (78.4) than it did on the road (69.9).

The Golden Grizzlies ceded 76.1 points per game last year at home, which was 0.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (76.2).

In terms of three-pointers, Oakland performed worse when playing at home last year, sinking 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 30.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 per game with a 30.9% percentage away from home.

Oakland Upcoming Schedule