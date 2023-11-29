Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oceana County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Oceana County, Michigan, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oceana County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holton High School at Hart High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Hart, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.