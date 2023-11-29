Pistons vs. Lakers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 29
The Detroit Pistons (2-15), on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena, will try to stop a 14-game losing skid when hosting the Los Angeles Lakers (10-8). This game is at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSDET, and SportsNet LA.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pistons vs. Lakers matchup.
Pistons vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSDET, and SportsNet LA
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
Pistons vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Pistons Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-6.5)
|229.5
|-275
|+230
|FanDuel
|Lakers (-7.5)
|229
|-295
|+240
Pistons vs Lakers Additional Info
|Lakers vs Pistons Injury Report
|Lakers vs Pistons Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Pistons Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Pistons Prediction
Pistons vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Lakers have a -33 scoring differential, falling short by 1.9 points per game. They're putting up 111.8 points per game to rank 19th in the league and are allowing 113.7 per contest to rank 17th in the NBA.
- The Pistons have been outscored by 8.1 points per game (posting 109.6 points per game, 27th in league, while allowing 117.7 per contest, 22nd in NBA) and have a -138 scoring differential.
- The two teams combine to score 221.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- These teams give up 231.4 points per game combined, 1.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles has put together a 7-11-0 record against the spread this season.
- Detroit has covered seven times in 17 games with a spread this season.
Pistons Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Cade Cunningham
|24.5
|-105
|22.2
|Jalen Duren
|12.5
|-125
|12.6
|Ausar Thompson
|11.5
|-125
|11.4
|Isaiah Stewart
|9.5
|-105
|11.5
Pistons and Lakers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pistons
|+100000
|+50000
|-
|Lakers
|+2200
|+1000
|-
