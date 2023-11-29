The Detroit Pistons (2-15), on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena, will try to stop a 14-game losing skid when hosting the Los Angeles Lakers (10-8). This game is at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSDET, and SportsNet LA.

Pistons vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSDET, and SportsNet LA

NBA TV, BSDET, and SportsNet LA Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Pistons Moneyline BetMGM Lakers (-6.5) 229.5 -275 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Lakers (-7.5) 229 -295 +240 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Pistons vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers have a -33 scoring differential, falling short by 1.9 points per game. They're putting up 111.8 points per game to rank 19th in the league and are allowing 113.7 per contest to rank 17th in the NBA.

The Pistons have been outscored by 8.1 points per game (posting 109.6 points per game, 27th in league, while allowing 117.7 per contest, 22nd in NBA) and have a -138 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 221.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 231.4 points per game combined, 1.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles has put together a 7-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Detroit has covered seven times in 17 games with a spread this season.

Pistons Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Cade Cunningham 24.5 -105 22.2 Jalen Duren 12.5 -125 12.6 Ausar Thompson 11.5 -125 11.4 Isaiah Stewart 9.5 -105 11.5

Pistons and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons +100000 +50000 - Lakers +2200 +1000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.