The Los Angeles Lakers (6-6), on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena, take on the Detroit Pistons (2-10). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSDET, and SportsNet LA.

Pistons vs. Lakers Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: NBA TV, BSDET, SportsNet LA

Pistons Players to Watch

Jalen Duren posts 18.0 points, 15.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 2.7 blocks (fourth in NBA).

Cade Cunningham averages 22.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Ausar Thompson posts 6.3 points, 4.7 assists and 10.7 boards per contest.

Isaiah Stewart puts up 14.3 points, 10.0 boards and 1.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.0 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Alec Burks averages 16.3 points, 0.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Lakers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Anthony Davis gets the Lakers 25.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals and 2.7 blocked shots (fourth in NBA).

LeBron James is putting up 23.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest. He's sinking 57.1% of his shots from the floor and 29.4% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

D'Angelo Russell is putting up 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. He is draining 36.6% of his shots from the field and 23.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

Austin Reaves gets the Lakers 9.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while averaging 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Taurean Prince gives the Lakers 12.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game while averaging 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Pistons vs. Lakers Stat Comparison

Pistons Lakers 110.6 Points Avg. 112.8 115.2 Points Allowed Avg. 115.9 46.7% Field Goal % 48.6% 36.2% Three Point % 34.3%

