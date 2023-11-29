Pistons vs. Lakers November 29 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (6-6), on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena, take on the Detroit Pistons (2-10). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSDET, and SportsNet LA.
Pistons vs. Lakers Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, BSDET, SportsNet LA
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jalen Duren posts 18.0 points, 15.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 2.7 blocks (fourth in NBA).
- Cade Cunningham averages 22.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Ausar Thompson posts 6.3 points, 4.7 assists and 10.7 boards per contest.
- Isaiah Stewart puts up 14.3 points, 10.0 boards and 1.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.0 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Alec Burks averages 16.3 points, 0.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds.
Lakers Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Anthony Davis gets the Lakers 25.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals and 2.7 blocked shots (fourth in NBA).
- LeBron James is putting up 23.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest. He's sinking 57.1% of his shots from the floor and 29.4% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.
- D'Angelo Russell is putting up 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. He is draining 36.6% of his shots from the field and 23.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
- Austin Reaves gets the Lakers 9.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while averaging 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Taurean Prince gives the Lakers 12.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game while averaging 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
Pistons vs. Lakers Stat Comparison
|Pistons
|Lakers
|110.6
|Points Avg.
|112.8
|115.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|115.9
|46.7%
|Field Goal %
|48.6%
|36.2%
|Three Point %
|34.3%
