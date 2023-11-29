The injury report for the Detroit Pistons (2-15) ahead of their matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (10-8) currently includes three players. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29 from Little Caesars Arena.

In their last time out, the Pistons lost 126-107 to the Wizards on Monday. Cade Cunningham's team-high 26 points paced the Pistons in the losing effort.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Joe Harris SG Out Shoulder 3.4 1 0.9 Bojan Bogdanovic SF Out Calf Monte Morris PG Out Quadricep

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent: Out (Knee), Rui Hachimura: Out (Nose), Jarred Vanderbilt: Out (Heel), Cameron Reddish: Questionable (Adductor)

Pistons vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: NBA TV, BSDET, and SportsNet LA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

