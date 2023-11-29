The Detroit Pistons (2-15) will look to stop a 14-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (10-8) on November 29, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena.

Pistons vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pistons vs Lakers Additional Info

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Lakers have given up to their opponents (45.6%).

Detroit has put together a 1-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Lakers are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank fifth.

The Pistons' 109.6 points per game are only 4.1 fewer points than the 113.7 the Lakers give up.

When it scores more than 113.7 points, Detroit is 1-3.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pistons are not as good offensively, averaging 108.8 points per game, compared to 110.3 away. But they are better defensively, conceding 115.6 points per game at home, compared to 119.6 on the road.

This year the Pistons are collecting more assists at home (26.9 per game) than on the road (26.4).

Pistons Injuries