Top Player Prop Bets for Pistons vs. Lakers on November 29, 2023
Anthony Davis and Cade Cunningham are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons play at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday (tipping at 7:00 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Pistons vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSDET, and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pistons vs Lakers Additional Info
|Lakers vs Pistons Injury Report
|Lakers vs Pistons Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Pistons Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Pistons Prediction
|Lakers vs Pistons Odds/Over/Under
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons
Cade Cunningham Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -106)
|3.5 (Over: -147)
|6.5 (Over: -115)
|2.5 (Over: +142)
- Cunningham's 22.2 points per game are 2.3 less than Wednesday's over/under.
- He has collected 3.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.
- Cunningham's assist average -- 7.1 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet (6.5).
- Cunningham averages 1.9 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).
Get Cunningham gear at Fanatics!
Ausar Thompson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|11.5 (Over: -122)
|7.5 (Over: -115)
|2.5 (Over: -128)
- Wednesday's points prop bet for Ausar Thompson is 11.5 points. That's 0.1 more than his season average of 11.4.
- He has averaged 2.0 more rebounds per game (9.5) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (7.5).
- Thompson has averaged 3.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (2.5).
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Isaiah Stewart Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|9.5 (Over: -111)
|6.5 (Over: -111)
|1.5 (Over: +152)
- Isaiah Stewart's 11.5 points per game are 2.0 more than Wednesday's prop total.
- He averages 0.9 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 6.5.
- His 1.5 made three-pointers per game is equal to his over/under on Wednesday.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|23.5 (Over: -102)
|12.5 (Over: +106)
|2.5 (Over: -169)
- The 21.8 points Davis has scored per game this season is 1.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (23.5).
- His per-game rebound average -- 12.1 -- is 0.4 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (12.5).
- Davis has averaged 3.3 assists per game, 0.8 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (2.5).
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
LeBron James Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|11.5 (Over: -122)
|7.5 (Over: -115)
|2.5 (Over: -128)
- LeBron James is scoring 25.1 points per game this season, 0.4 less than his over/under on Wednesday.
- He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Wednesday (7.5).
- James picks up 6.5 assists per game, the same as his prop bet on Wednesday.
- He has hit 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet total on Wednesday.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.