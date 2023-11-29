Anthony Davis and Cade Cunningham are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons play at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday (tipping at 7:00 PM ET).

Pistons vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSDET, and SportsNet LA

NBA TV, BSDET, and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -147) 6.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: +142)

Cunningham's 22.2 points per game are 2.3 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He has collected 3.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Cunningham's assist average -- 7.1 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet (6.5).

Cunningham averages 1.9 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Ausar Thompson Props

PTS REB AST 11.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -128)

Wednesday's points prop bet for Ausar Thompson is 11.5 points. That's 0.1 more than his season average of 11.4.

He has averaged 2.0 more rebounds per game (9.5) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (7.5).

Thompson has averaged 3.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (2.5).

Isaiah Stewart Props

PTS REB 3PM 9.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: +152)

Isaiah Stewart's 11.5 points per game are 2.0 more than Wednesday's prop total.

He averages 0.9 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 6.5.

His 1.5 made three-pointers per game is equal to his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -102) 12.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: -169)

The 21.8 points Davis has scored per game this season is 1.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (23.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 12.1 -- is 0.4 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (12.5).

Davis has averaged 3.3 assists per game, 0.8 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (2.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 11.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -128)

LeBron James is scoring 25.1 points per game this season, 0.4 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Wednesday (7.5).

James picks up 6.5 assists per game, the same as his prop bet on Wednesday.

He has hit 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet total on Wednesday.

