Wednesday's 7:00 PM ET matchup between the Detroit Pistons (2-15) and the Los Angeles Lakers (10-8) at Little Caesars Arena features the Pistons' Ausar Thompson as a player to watch.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Lakers

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Wednesday, November 29 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

NBA TV, BSDET, SportsNet LA

Pistons' Last Game

On Monday, in their last game, the Pistons lost to the Wizards 126-107. With 26 points, Cade Cunningham was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cade Cunningham 26 5 7 1 0 2 Ausar Thompson 16 4 2 2 1 0 Jaden Ivey 15 7 7 1 1 2

Pistons vs Lakers Additional Info

Pistons Players to Watch

Cunningham is averaging 22.2 points, 7.1 assists and 3.7 boards per game.

Thompson averages 11.4 points, 9.5 boards and 3.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 1.7 blocks (ninth in NBA).

Isaiah Stewart puts up 11.5 points, 7.4 boards and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 45.3% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Killian Hayes puts up 8.6 points, 2.8 boards and 4.2 assists per contest, shooting 39.3% from the field.

Jalen Duren's numbers for the season are 12.6 points, 11.2 boards and 3.2 assists per contest, shooting 60.9% from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cade Cunningham 21.6 4.2 7.0 0.9 0.2 1.6 Ausar Thompson 11.4 9.6 2.5 1.1 1.4 0.1 Isaiah Stewart 10.9 7.3 1.4 0.4 1.0 1.5 Killian Hayes 8.3 2.5 3.5 0.8 0.7 0.7 Marvin Bagley III 10.2 4.4 1.3 0.1 0.7 0.0

