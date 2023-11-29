Red Wings vs. Rangers Injury Report Today - November 29
The Detroit Red Wings' (11-6-3) injury report has two players listed as they ready for a Wednesday, November 29 game against the New York Rangers (15-4-1) at Madison Square Garden, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Jake Walman
|D
|Questionable
|Illness
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Adam Fox
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Filip Chytil
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Red Wings vs. Rangers Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: New York City, New York
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Red Wings Season Insights
- With 74 goals (3.7 per game), the Red Wings have the NHL's fifth-best offense.
- Detroit's total of 60 goals allowed (three per game) ranks 14th in the NHL.
- They have the seventh-best goal differential in the league at +14.
Rangers Season Insights
- New York's 66 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.
- It has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +17.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Red Wings vs. Rangers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-210)
|Red Wings (+170)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.