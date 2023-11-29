When the New York Rangers face the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (starting at 7:30 PM ET), Artemi Panarin and Dylan Larkin will be among the best players to watch.

Red Wings vs. Rangers Game Information

Red Wings Players to Watch

Larkin has recorded eight goals (0.4 per game) and collected 13 assists (0.7 per game), averaging 3.5 shots per game and shooting 11.4%. This places him among the leaders for Detroit with 21 total points (1.1 per game).

Alex DeBrincat's 20 points this season, including 12 goals and eight assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Detroit.

This season, Shayne Gostisbehere has five goals and 13 assists, for a season point total of 18.

In the crease, Alex Lyon has a record of 2-1-0 in three games this season, conceding 4 goals (1.4 goals against average) with 79 saves and a .952 save percentage, first in the league.

Rangers Players to Watch

Panarin has been vital to New York this season, collecting 29 points in 20 games.

Chris Kreider has 13 goals and seven assists, equaling 20 points (one per game).

Vincent Trocheck's 17 points this season are via five goals and 12 assists.

Jonathan Quick (6-0-1) has a goals against average of 2.0 on the season. His .931% save percentage is third-best in the NHL.

Red Wings vs. Rangers Stat Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 13th 3.3 Goals Scored 3.7 4th 3rd 2.45 Goals Allowed 3 13th 24th 29.4 Shots 30.3 19th 9th 29.6 Shots Allowed 29.8 13th 3rd 30.16% Power Play % 22.35% 9th 7th 86.15% Penalty Kill % 78.95% 16th

