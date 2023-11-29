Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saginaw County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Saginaw County, Michigan today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Saginaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Frankenmuth High School at Fenton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Fenton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midland High School at Swan Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
