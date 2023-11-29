How to Watch the Western Michigan vs. Valparaiso Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Valparaiso Beacons (0-4) will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Western Michigan Broncos (2-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at University Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Western Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Western Michigan vs. Valparaiso Scoring Comparison
- The Beacons score 6.5 fewer points per game (58.3) than the Broncos allow their opponents to score (64.8).
- Western Michigan is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.3 points.
- The Broncos average 15.7 fewer points per game (56.8) than the Beacons give up (72.5).
- The Broncos are making 37.2% of their shots from the field, 10.9% lower than the Beacons concede to opponents (48.1%).
- The Beacons make 37.0% of their shots from the field, just 2.9% less than the Broncos' defensive field-goal percentage.
Western Michigan Leaders
- Kaitlyn Zarycki: 13.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.6 FG%
- Maggie Stutelberg: 11.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.1 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (16-for-35)
- Alli Carlson: 7.6 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)
- Hannah Spitzley: 9.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)
- De'Ahna Richardson: 4.2 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Western Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Youngstown State
|W 54-52
|Beeghly Center
|11/24/2023
|Campbell
|L 70-61
|Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
|11/25/2023
|UNC Asheville
|W 58-54
|Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
|11/29/2023
|Valparaiso
|-
|University Arena
|12/2/2023
|Davenport
|-
|University Arena
|12/6/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|University Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.