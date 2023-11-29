Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wexford County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Wexford County, Michigan, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wexford County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Buckley High School at Mesick High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Mesick, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.