When the Detroit Red Wings face off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Alex DeBrincat score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

DeBrincat stats and insights

  • In eight of 21 games this season, DeBrincat has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
  • DeBrincat has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.
  • DeBrincat averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.9%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 73 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

DeBrincat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:14 Away L 3-2
11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:25 Home W 4-1
11/24/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 15:59 Away W 5-2
11/22/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:31 Home W 4-0
11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 17:43 Home L 3-2
11/16/2023 Senators 1 1 0 18:05 Away L 5-4 OT
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 16:29 Home W 5-4
11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:22 Home L 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 5-3
11/4/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 20:53 Home W 5-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.