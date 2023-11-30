Andrew Copp Game Preview: Red Wings vs. Blackhawks - November 30
Andrew Copp and the Detroit Red Wings will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Chicago Blackhawks. If you're thinking about a wager on Copp against the Blackhawks, we have lots of info to help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Andrew Copp vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Copp Season Stats Insights
- In 21 games this season, Copp has averaged 17:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.
- In four of 21 games this year, Copp has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- Copp has a point in seven of 21 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.
- Copp has an assist in three of 21 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Copp's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.
- There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Copp going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Copp Stats vs. the Blackhawks
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 73 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (-20) ranks 31st in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Chicago
|21
|Games
|2
|9
|Points
|1
|5
|Goals
|0
|4
|Assists
|1
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.