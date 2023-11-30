Butler vs. Texas Tech: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) take on the Butler Bulldogs (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Butler vs. Texas Tech matchup.
Butler vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Butler vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Butler Moneyline
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Butler (-1.5)
|138.5
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Butler (-1.5)
|139.5
|-118
|-102
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Butler vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends
- Butler is 6-1-0 ATS this season.
- A total of three out of the Bulldogs' seven games this season have gone over the point total.
- Texas Tech has covered twice in five chances against the spread this season.
- So far this season, just one of the Red Raiders games has hit the over.
Butler Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- Butler is 79th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (43rd).
- Butler has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Texas Tech Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- Texas Tech's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.