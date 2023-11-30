Cade Cunningham and his Detroit Pistons teammates will match up versus the New York Knicks on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 133-107 loss versus the Lakers, Cunningham had 15 points and five assists.

Now let's break down Cunningham's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Cade Cunningham Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 21.8 21.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 4.2 Assists 6.5 7.0 7.0 PRA -- 32.5 32.2 PR -- 25.5 25.2 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.7



Cade Cunningham Insights vs. the Knicks

Cunningham has taken 19.8 shots per game this season and made 8.1 per game, which account for 22.1% and 19.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 1.9 threes per game, or 19.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Pistons average the ninth-most possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Knicks are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, giving up 105.1 points per game.

Giving up 40.4 rebounds per game, the Knicks are the second-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 24.2 assists per game, the Knicks are the fourth-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks are ranked 15th in the league, allowing 12.6 makes per contest.

Cade Cunningham vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/21/2022 32 15 8 7 1 0 2

