Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cheboygan County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Cheboygan County, Michigan today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Cheboygan County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harbor Springs High School at Inland Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Indian River, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
