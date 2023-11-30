When the Detroit Red Wings take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Daniel Sprong score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Daniel Sprong score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Sprong stats and insights

  • In five of 21 games this season, Sprong has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blackhawks.
  • Sprong has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • Sprong averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have conceded 73 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.8 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Sprong recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:23 Away L 3-2
11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:07 Home W 4-1
11/24/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 12:31 Away W 5-2
11/22/2023 Devils 2 0 2 14:46 Home W 4-0
11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 13:28 Home L 3-2
11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:48 Away L 5-4 OT
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:38 Home W 5-4
11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:53 Home L 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:03 Away L 5-3
11/4/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 12:59 Home W 5-4

Red Wings vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

