Daniel Sprong and the Detroit Red Wings will meet the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. There are prop bets for Sprong available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Daniel Sprong vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Sprong Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Sprong has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 13:21 on the ice per game.

Sprong has a goal in five of 21 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Sprong has a point in 12 of 21 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Sprong has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 21 games played, including multiple assists once.

Sprong's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Sprong going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Sprong Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have conceded 73 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-20) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 21 Games 3 13 Points 4 5 Goals 2 8 Assists 2

