In the upcoming game against the Chicago Blackhawks, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on David Perron to light the lamp for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will David Perron score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Perron stats and insights

In six of 21 games this season, Perron has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

He has four goals on the power play, and also two assists.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 15.6% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are allowing 73 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Perron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:01 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 2 2 0 14:28 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:53 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:53 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:46 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:21 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:06 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:04 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:24 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 3 1 2 16:14 Home W 5-4

Red Wings vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX

