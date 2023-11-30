Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Delta County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Delta County, Michigan. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Delta County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rapid River High School at Norway High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Norway, MI
- Conference: Skyline central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.