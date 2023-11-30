How to Watch the Detroit Mercy vs. Youngstown State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Youngstown State Penguins (2-4) will be looking to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the Detroit Mercy Titans (4-3) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Beeghly Center. It will air at 6:30 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Detroit Mercy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Detroit Mercy vs. Youngstown State Scoring Comparison
- The Titans' 66.0 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 59.7 the Penguins allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 59.7 points, Detroit Mercy is 4-1.
- Youngstown State's record is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 66.0 points.
- The Penguins record 8.8 fewer points per game (57.5) than the Titans allow (66.3).
- Youngstown State is 1-1 when scoring more than 66.3 points.
- Detroit Mercy is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 57.5 points.
- The Penguins are making 40.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% higher than the Titans concede to opponents (39.8%).
- The Titans shoot 43.7% from the field, 2.8% higher than the Penguins concede.
Detroit Mercy Leaders
- Irene Murua: 11.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 63.0 FG%
- Emma Trawally Porta: 7.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.6 BLK, 52.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6)
- Imani McNeal: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)
- Myonna Hooper: 8.9 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)
- Amaya Burch: 6.3 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Detroit Mercy Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Dayton
|W 76-60
|UD Arena
|11/24/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 71-64
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|11/25/2023
|@ Georgia Southern
|L 81-59
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|11/30/2023
|@ Youngstown State
|-
|Beeghly Center
|12/3/2023
|Oakland
|-
|Calihan Hall
|12/6/2023
|@ Western Michigan
|-
|University Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.