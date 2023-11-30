Thursday's game between the Detroit Mercy Titans (4-3) and the Youngstown State Penguins (2-4) at Beeghly Center has a projected final score of 64-61 based on our computer prediction, with Detroit Mercy coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM on November 30.

The Titans lost their last outing 81-59 against Georgia Southern on Saturday.

Detroit Mercy vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Detroit Mercy vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction

Prediction: Detroit Mercy 64, Youngstown State 61

Other Horizon Predictions

Detroit Mercy Schedule Analysis

The Titans picked up their best win of the season on November 18, when they defeated the Dayton Flyers, who rank No. 203 in our computer rankings, 76-60.

Detroit Mercy has tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (three).

Detroit Mercy 2023-24 Best Wins

76-60 on the road over Dayton (No. 203) on November 18

68-38 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 321) on November 6

71-64 over South Carolina Upstate (No. 327) on November 24

83-48 at home over Chicago State (No. 355) on November 10

Detroit Mercy Leaders

Irene Murua: 11.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 63 FG%

11.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 63 FG% Emma Trawally Porta: 7 PTS, 8 REB, 1.6 BLK, 52.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6)

7 PTS, 8 REB, 1.6 BLK, 52.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6) Imani McNeal: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18) Myonna Hooper: 8.9 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (8-for-20)

8.9 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (8-for-20) Amaya Burch: 6.3 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights

The Titans score 66 points per game (199th in college basketball) and allow 66.3 (223rd in college basketball) for a -2 scoring differential overall.

