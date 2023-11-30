Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dickinson County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Dickinson County, Michigan is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Dickinson County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Negaunee High School at Iron Mountain High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Iron Mountain, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kingsford High School at North Dickinson High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Felch, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rapid River High School at Norway High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Norway, MI
- Conference: Skyline central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
