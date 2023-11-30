Isaiah Stewart and his Detroit Pistons teammates match up versus the New York Knicks on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 29, Stewart posted 12 points in a 133-107 loss against the Lakers.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Stewart, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Isaiah Stewart Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 11.5 10.4 Rebounds 5.5 7.2 6.5 Assists -- 1.3 1.0 PRA -- 20 17.9 PR -- 18.7 16.9 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.5



Isaiah Stewart Insights vs. the Knicks

Stewart is responsible for attempting 10.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.4 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 15.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

Stewart's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Pistons average 103.2 per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Knicks are No. 1 in the NBA, conceding 105.1 points per contest.

On the boards, the Knicks have given up 40.4 rebounds per game, which puts them second in the NBA.

The Knicks give up 24.2 assists per contest, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 12.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Knicks are the 15th-ranked team in the league.

Isaiah Stewart vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/15/2023 29 6 9 1 0 2 0 11/29/2022 26 19 5 1 5 1 0 11/11/2022 29 13 8 3 2 2 0 10/21/2022 30 8 10 1 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.