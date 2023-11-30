The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest against the Chicago Blackhawks is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will J.T. Compher find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will J.T. Compher score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Compher stats and insights

  • In four of 21 games this season, Compher has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blackhawks.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
  • Compher averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 73 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Compher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:46 Away L 3-2
11/26/2023 Wild 1 0 1 20:14 Home W 4-1
11/24/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 19:55 Away W 5-2
11/22/2023 Devils 1 0 1 16:04 Home W 4-0
11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:08 Home L 3-2
11/16/2023 Senators 2 0 2 17:26 Away L 5-4 OT
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:11 Home W 5-4
11/9/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 19:52 Home L 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 17:02 Away L 5-3
11/4/2023 Bruins 2 0 2 21:20 Home W 5-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.