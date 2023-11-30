Jaden Ivey could make a big impact for the Detroit Pistons on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, against the New York Knicks.

Ivey, in his last game, had seven points in a 133-107 loss to the Lakers.

In this piece we'll break down Ivey's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Jaden Ivey Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 12.5 12.3 Rebounds -- 2.8 Assists -- 3.2 PRA -- 18.3 PR -- 15.1 3PM 1.5 1.1



Jaden Ivey Insights vs. the Knicks

Ivey has taken 8.7 shots per game this season and made 4.4 per game, which account for 7.6% and 8.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 8.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

Ivey's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Pistons average 103.2 per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams.

Allowing 105.1 points per game, the Knicks are the best squad in the NBA defensively.

Giving up 40.4 rebounds per game, the Knicks are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Knicks allow 24.2 assists per contest, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

The Knicks are the 15th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jaden Ivey vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/15/2023 37 21 6 6 2 1 0 11/11/2022 25 10 3 4 0 0 2 10/21/2022 29 17 2 9 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.