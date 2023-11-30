Will Joe Veleno Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 30?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings go head to head against the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Joe Veleno going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Joe Veleno score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Veleno stats and insights
- Veleno has scored in four of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.
- Veleno has no points on the power play.
- He has a 21.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have conceded 73 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Veleno recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:54
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|15:31
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:27
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|15:37
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:29
|Home
|W 5-4
Red Wings vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
