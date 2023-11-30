On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings go head to head against the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Joe Veleno going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Joe Veleno score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Veleno stats and insights

  • Veleno has scored in four of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.
  • Veleno has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 21.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have conceded 73 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Veleno recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:54 Away L 3-2
11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:32 Home W 4-1
11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:06 Away W 5-2
11/22/2023 Devils 1 0 1 15:31 Home W 4-0
11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:27 Home L 3-2
11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:19 Away L 5-4 OT
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:37 Home W 5-4
11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:25 Home L 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 5-3
11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:29 Home W 5-4

Red Wings vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

