The Detroit Pistons (2-16) are heavy underdogs (by 13.5 points) to stop a seven-game road losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (10-7) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Pistons vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSDET

MSG and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Pistons vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 119 - Pistons 102

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 13.5)

Knicks (- 13.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-16.3)

Knicks (-16.3) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



Over (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 221.2

The Knicks' .588 ATS win percentage (10-7-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Pistons' .389 mark (7-11-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2023-24, Detroit and its opponents do it more often (61.1% of the time) than New York and its opponents (41.2%).

The Knicks have an .800 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (8-2) this season while the Pistons have a .125 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-14).

Pistons Performance Insights

The Pistons are the fourth-worst team in the league in points scored (109.4 per game) and 24th in points allowed (118.6).

In 2023-24, Detroit is seventh in the NBA in rebounds (45.5 per game) and sixth in rebounds conceded (42.2).

This season the Pistons are ranked ninth in the league in assists at 26.7 per game.

In 2023-24, Detroit is second-worst in the league in turnovers committed (16.4 per game) and third-worst in turnovers forced (11.8).

In 2023-24 the Pistons are second-worst in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.2 per game) and rank 25th in 3-point percentage (34.7%).

