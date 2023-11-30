Lucas Raymond and the Detroit Red Wings will face the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Fancy a bet on Raymond in the Red Wings-Blackhawks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lucas Raymond vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Raymond Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Raymond has averaged 17:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

Raymond has a goal in eight games this season through 21 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Raymond has a point in 12 of 21 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Raymond has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 21 games played, including multiple assists once.

Raymond has an implied probability of 59.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 40% chance of Raymond having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Raymond Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 73 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -20 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 21 Games 2 16 Points 1 8 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.