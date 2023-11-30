Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macomb County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Macomb County, Michigan today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Macomb County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sterling Heights High School at South Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: St. Clair Shores, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
