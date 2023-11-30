Thursday's contest that pits the Michigan State Spartans (5-1) against the DePaul Blue Demons (4-3) at Wintrust Arena has a projected final score of 80-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Michigan State. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 30.

The Spartans are coming off of an 83-69 loss to Creighton in their most recent outing on Friday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan State vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan State vs. DePaul Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 80, DePaul 72

Other Big Ten Predictions

Michigan State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Spartans beat the James Madison Dukes 95-69 on November 23.

The Blue Demons have tied for the 71st-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country according to the RPI (one).

Michigan State has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (four).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Michigan State 2023-24 Best Wins

95-69 over JMU (No. 103) on November 23

87-62 at home over Oakland (No. 181) on November 8

105-44 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 186) on November 16

99-55 at home over Wright State (No. 215) on November 12

105-49 at home over Evansville (No. 329) on November 19

Michigan State Leaders

Julia Ayrault: 12.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 3.0 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

12.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 3.0 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) DeeDee Hagemann: 15.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 56.6 FG%, 63.2 3PT% (12-for-19)

15.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 56.6 FG%, 63.2 3PT% (12-for-19) Moira Joiner: 13.0 PTS, 55.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (14-for-28)

13.0 PTS, 55.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (14-for-28) Tory Ozment: 10.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 62.5 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)

10.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 62.5 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11) Abbey Kimball: 11.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.0 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans have a +198 scoring differential, topping opponents by 33.0 points per game. They're putting up 93.3 points per game, eighth in college basketball, and are giving up 60.3 per outing to rank 122nd in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.