The DePaul Blue Demons (4-3) face the Michigan State Spartans (5-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 on CBS Sports Network.

Michigan State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS Sports Network Canada

Michigan State vs. DePaul Scoring Comparison

The Spartans put up 25.6 more points per game (93.3) than the Blue Demons allow (67.7).

When it scores more than 67.7 points, Michigan State is 5-1.

DePaul has a 4-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 93.3 points.

The Blue Demons score 81.1 points per game, 20.8 more points than the 60.3 the Spartans give up.

DePaul has a 4-3 record when scoring more than 60.3 points.

Michigan State is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 81.1 points.

This season the Blue Demons are shooting 43.9% from the field, 5.9% higher than the Spartans concede.

The Spartans shoot 52.4% from the field, 12.1% higher than the Blue Demons allow.

Michigan State Leaders

Julia Ayrault: 12.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 3.0 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

12.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 3.0 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) DeeDee Hagemann: 15.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 56.6 FG%, 63.2 3PT% (12-for-19)

15.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 56.6 FG%, 63.2 3PT% (12-for-19) Moira Joiner: 13.0 PTS, 55.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (14-for-28)

13.0 PTS, 55.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (14-for-28) Tory Ozment: 10.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 62.5 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)

10.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 62.5 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11) Abbey Kimball: 11.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.0 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)

