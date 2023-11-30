In this article you'll find a complete injury report for every NBA squad -- who's in and who's out, the info you need to know.

Today's NBA Injury Report

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, airing on BSOH and ROOT Sports NW+ (Watch this game on Fubo)

Cavaliers Injuries: Dean Wade, PF: Out (Ankle), Ricky Rubio, PG: Out (Personal), Ty Jerome, SG: Out (Ankle)

Trail Blazers Injuries: Anfernee Simons, SG: Out (Thumb), Robert Williams III, C: Out For Season (Knee), Ishmail Wainright, SF: Out (Knee)

Nets vs. Hornets Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, airing on YES and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Nets Injuries: Ben Simmons, PG: Out (Hip), Noah Clowney, PF: Out (Shoulder), Dennis Smith Jr., PG: Questionable (Back), Cameron Thomas, SG: Questionable (Ankle)

Hornets Injuries: Frank Ntilikina, PG: Out (Leg), Cody Martin, SF: Out (Knee), LaMelo Ball, PG: Out (Ankle), Nick Richards, C: Out (Concussion), Brandon Miller, SF: Questionable (Ankle)

Knicks vs. Pistons Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, airing on MSG and BSDET (Watch this game on Fubo)

Knicks Injuries: Ryan Arcidiacono, PG: Questionable (Ankle)

Pistons Injuries: Joe Harris, SG: Out (Shoulder), Bojan Bogdanovic, SF: Out (Calf), Monte Morris, PG: Out (Quadricep)

Heat vs. Pacers Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, airing on NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSIN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Heat Injuries: Dru Smith, SG: Out For Season (Knee), Tyler Herro, SG: Out (Ankle), Haywood Highsmith, SF: Questionable (Back), Jimmy Butler, SF: Questionable (Ankle), Bam Adebayo, C: Questionable (Hip), R.J. Hampton, PG: Out (Knee), Duncan Robinson, SF: Questionable (Thumb)

Pacers Injuries: Isaiah Jackson, PF: Questionable (Upper Respiratory), T.J. McConnell, PG: Questionable (Hamstring), Jalen Smith, PF: Out (Knee)

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, airing on BSN and KJZZ (Watch this game on Fubo)

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark, SG: Out (Achilles), Anthony Edwards, SG: Questionable (Hip), Jordan McLaughlin, PG: Out (Knee), Jaden McDaniels, PF: Out (Ankle)

Jazz Injuries: Kris Dunn, PG: Out (Personal), Lauri Markkanen, PF: Out (Hamstring)

Spurs vs. Hawks Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, airing on BSSW and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Spurs Injuries: Jeremy Sochan, PF: Questionable (Knee), Victor Wembanyama, PF: Questionable (Hip)

Hawks Injuries: Jalen Johnson, SF: Out (Wrist), Mouhamed Gueye, PF: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin, SG: Out (Thumb)

Thunder vs. Lakers Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, airing on BSOK and SportsNet LA (Watch this game on Fubo)

Thunder Injuries: Jalen Williams, SG: Questionable (Hip)

Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent, PG: Out (Knee), Rui Hachimura, PF: Out (Nose), Jarred Vanderbilt, PF: Out (Heel)

Bulls vs. Bucks Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, airing on NBCS-CHI+ and BSWI (Watch this game on Fubo)

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball, PG: Out For Season (Knee), Zach LaVine, SG: Questionable (Foot), Alex Caruso, PG: Questionable (Toe), DeMar DeRozan, SG: Questionable (Ankle)

Bucks Injuries: Pat Connaughton, SG: Out (Ankle), Jae Crowder, SF: Out (Groin)

Warriors vs. Clippers Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Thursday, airing on NBCS-BA and BSSC (Watch this game on Fubo)

Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II, PG: Out (Calf), Chris Paul, PG: Out (Leg), Usman Garuba, PF: Out (Finger)

Clippers Injuries: Brandon Boston Jr., SG: Out (Quadricep), Mason Plumlee, C: Out (Knee)

