Thursday's contest that pits the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (4-2) versus the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-2) at Athletics Center O'rena has a projected final score of 79-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Purdue Fort Wayne. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 30.

The Golden Grizzlies won their last game 122-38 against Madonna on Saturday.

Oakland vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Oakland vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 79, Oakland 72

Other Horizon Predictions

Oakland Schedule Analysis

The Golden Grizzlies have two losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the nation.

Oakland 2023-24 Best Wins

91-87 on the road over Akron (No. 234) on November 6

Oakland Leaders

Brooke Daniels: 11.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 41.2 FG%

11.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 41.2 FG% Linda van Schaik: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Maddy Skorupski: 9.2 PTS, 2 STL, 51.4 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)

9.2 PTS, 2 STL, 51.4 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7) Kianni Westbrook: 10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 61.5 FG%

10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 61.5 FG% Alexis Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.2 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

Oakland Performance Insights

The Golden Grizzlies average 84.8 points per game (16th in college basketball) while allowing 68.6 per contest (264th in college basketball). They have a +81 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16.2 points per game.

