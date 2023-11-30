The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-2) take on the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (4-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday in Horizon play.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Oakland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Oakland vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Scoring Comparison

The Mastodons average 13.4 more points per game (82.0) than the Golden Grizzlies allow (68.6).

Purdue Fort Wayne is 4-0 when it scores more than 68.6 points.

Oakland is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 82.0 points.

The Golden Grizzlies record 12.5 more points per game (84.8) than the Mastodons allow (72.3).

Oakland has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 72.3 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 84.8 points.

The Golden Grizzlies are making 43.9% of their shots from the field, just 1.3% higher than the Mastodons allow to opponents (42.6%).

The Mastodons make 45.3% of their shots from the field, 5.8% higher than the Golden Grizzlies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Oakland Leaders

Brooke Daniels: 11.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 41.2 FG%

11.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 41.2 FG% Linda van Schaik: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Maddy Skorupski: 9.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 51.4 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)

9.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 51.4 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7) Kianni Westbrook: 10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 61.5 FG%

10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 61.5 FG% Alexis Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.2 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

Oakland Schedule