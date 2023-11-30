The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-2) take on the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (4-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday in Horizon play.

Oakland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
Oakland vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Scoring Comparison

  • The Mastodons average 13.4 more points per game (82.0) than the Golden Grizzlies allow (68.6).
  • Purdue Fort Wayne is 4-0 when it scores more than 68.6 points.
  • Oakland is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 82.0 points.
  • The Golden Grizzlies record 12.5 more points per game (84.8) than the Mastodons allow (72.3).
  • Oakland has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 72.3 points.
  • Purdue Fort Wayne is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 84.8 points.
  • The Golden Grizzlies are making 43.9% of their shots from the field, just 1.3% higher than the Mastodons allow to opponents (42.6%).
  • The Mastodons make 45.3% of their shots from the field, 5.8% higher than the Golden Grizzlies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Oakland Leaders

  • Brooke Daniels: 11.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 41.2 FG%
  • Linda van Schaik: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
  • Maddy Skorupski: 9.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 51.4 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)
  • Kianni Westbrook: 10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 61.5 FG%
  • Alexis Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.2 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

Oakland Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Michigan L 80-39 Crisler Center
11/17/2023 Cleary W 110-51 Athletics Center O'rena
11/25/2023 Madonna W 122-38 Athletics Center O'rena
11/30/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne - Athletics Center O'rena
12/3/2023 @ Detroit Mercy - Calihan Hall
12/7/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center

