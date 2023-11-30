How to Watch the Oakland vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-2) take on the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (4-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday in Horizon play.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Oakland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon Games
Oakland vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Scoring Comparison
- The Mastodons average 13.4 more points per game (82.0) than the Golden Grizzlies allow (68.6).
- Purdue Fort Wayne is 4-0 when it scores more than 68.6 points.
- Oakland is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 82.0 points.
- The Golden Grizzlies record 12.5 more points per game (84.8) than the Mastodons allow (72.3).
- Oakland has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 72.3 points.
- Purdue Fort Wayne is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 84.8 points.
- The Golden Grizzlies are making 43.9% of their shots from the field, just 1.3% higher than the Mastodons allow to opponents (42.6%).
- The Mastodons make 45.3% of their shots from the field, 5.8% higher than the Golden Grizzlies' defensive field-goal percentage.
Oakland Leaders
- Brooke Daniels: 11.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 41.2 FG%
- Linda van Schaik: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
- Maddy Skorupski: 9.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 51.4 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)
- Kianni Westbrook: 10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 61.5 FG%
- Alexis Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.2 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
Oakland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Michigan
|L 80-39
|Crisler Center
|11/17/2023
|Cleary
|W 110-51
|Athletics Center O'rena
|11/25/2023
|Madonna
|W 122-38
|Athletics Center O'rena
|11/30/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/3/2023
|@ Detroit Mercy
|-
|Calihan Hall
|12/7/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
