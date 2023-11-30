Can we count on Olli Maatta finding the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Olli Maatta score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Maatta stats and insights

Maatta is yet to score through 18 games this season.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

Maatta has no points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 73 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Maatta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:59 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:12 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:11 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:29 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 2 0 2 20:21 Away L 5-4 OT 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:06 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:56 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:04 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:56 Home L 2-0

Red Wings vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX

