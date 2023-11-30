The Detroit Pistons (2-16) will visit the New York Knicks (10-7) after losing seven road games in a row. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pistons vs. Knicks matchup.

Pistons vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSDET

MSG and BSDET Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Pistons vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Pistons vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game with a +84 scoring differential overall. They put up 110 points per game (26th in the NBA) and give up 105.1 per contest (first in the league).

The Pistons are being outscored by 9.2 points per game, with a -164 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.4 points per game (27th in NBA), and allow 118.6 per contest (24th in league).

These two teams score 219.4 points per game combined, 0.9 more than this game's over/under.

These teams give up 223.7 points per game combined, 5.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New York has put together a 10-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Detroit has covered seven times in 18 chances against the spread this year.

Pistons and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons +100000 +50000 - Knicks +5000 +2200 -

