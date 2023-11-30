The Detroit Pistons (2-10), on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Madison Square Garden, go up against the New York Knicks (6-5). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSDET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Pistons vs. Knicks Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG, BSDET

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Pistons Games

Pistons Players to Watch

Jalen Duren is averaging 18 points, 15.3 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He's also draining 80% of his shots from the field (fourth in league).

Cade Cunningham is putting up 22.3 points, 3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per contest. He's making 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per contest.

Ausar Thompson gets the Pistons 6.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while averaging 0.3 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (sixth in NBA).

Isaiah Stewart is putting up 14.3 points, 10 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He is draining 50% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.

The Pistons are receiving 16.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Alec Burks this year.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle puts up 13.7 points, 6.7 assists and 11.7 rebounds per contest.

Jalen Brunson puts up 20 points, 3.3 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0 blocks.

RJ Barrett posts 22.7 points, 3 boards and 3.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Mitchell Robinson averages 5.7 points, 0.7 assists and 11.3 boards.

Immanuel Quickley posts 15 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.7 steals and 0 blocks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons vs. Knicks Stat Comparison

Knicks Pistons 109.1 Points Avg. 110.6 105.2 Points Allowed Avg. 115.2 43.2% Field Goal % 46.7% 37.2% Three Point % 36.2%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.